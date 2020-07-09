All apartments in Indianapolis
5820 Grandview Dr

5820 Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5820 Grandview Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Crooked Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! See Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

Check out this rehabbed 2 bedroom home in Washington Township. It features brand new plank flooring throughout and cool gray walls. This home is close to great schools, shopping, and restaurants. Spacious rooms and good closet space will make this a great home for you and your family. The home comes supplied with the kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer hookups are also available. Off-street parking is available on the side of the home. The home features a large back yard that provides ample space for entertaining and enjoy the spring days to come!

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance is required.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1877377035

To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189097?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Grandview Dr have any available units?
5820 Grandview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5820 Grandview Dr have?
Some of 5820 Grandview Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5820 Grandview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Grandview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Grandview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5820 Grandview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5820 Grandview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5820 Grandview Dr offers parking.
Does 5820 Grandview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Grandview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Grandview Dr have a pool?
No, 5820 Grandview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5820 Grandview Dr have accessible units?
No, 5820 Grandview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Grandview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5820 Grandview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

