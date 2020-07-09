5820 Grandview Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!!! See Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.



Check out this rehabbed 2 bedroom home in Washington Township. It features brand new plank flooring throughout and cool gray walls. This home is close to great schools, shopping, and restaurants. Spacious rooms and good closet space will make this a great home for you and your family. The home comes supplied with the kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer hookups are also available. Off-street parking is available on the side of the home. The home features a large back yard that provides ample space for entertaining and enjoy the spring days to come!



Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance is required.



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1877377035



To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189097?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*