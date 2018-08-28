5814 La Fleur Court

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Ranch Home located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Franklin Township with Fresh Paint, Rich Carpeting and New Flooring, all in Lovely Neutral Tones. Featuring a Spacious Living Room with Ceiling Fan, Eat-in Kitchen with Large Window and all Appliances included! All Bedrooms have Good Closet Space and Ceiling Fans! The Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and the Half Bathroom. Laundry Room off the Kitchen with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Large Attached 2 Car Garage with Door to the Yard. The property sits on a Wooded Lot providing Privacy in the Lovely Back Yard where you can Enjoy Barbecues and Great Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Easy Access to Schools, Grocery Stores, and Greenwood Shopping and Entertainment. And less than 15 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



All Electric Home



Franklin Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.