Last updated April 12 2019 at 4:04 PM

5814 La Fleur Court

5814 La Fleur Court · No Longer Available
Location

5814 La Fleur Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Ranch Home located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Franklin Township with Fresh Paint, Rich Carpeting and New Flooring, all in Lovely Neutral Tones. Featuring a Spacious Living Room with Ceiling Fan, Eat-in Kitchen with Large Window and all Appliances included! All Bedrooms have Good Closet Space and Ceiling Fans! The Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and the Half Bathroom. Laundry Room off the Kitchen with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Large Attached 2 Car Garage with Door to the Yard. The property sits on a Wooded Lot providing Privacy in the Lovely Back Yard where you can Enjoy Barbecues and Great Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons. Easy Access to Schools, Grocery Stores, and Greenwood Shopping and Entertainment. And less than 15 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

All Electric Home

Franklin Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 La Fleur Court have any available units?
5814 La Fleur Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5814 La Fleur Court have?
Some of 5814 La Fleur Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 La Fleur Court currently offering any rent specials?
5814 La Fleur Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 La Fleur Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5814 La Fleur Court is pet friendly.
Does 5814 La Fleur Court offer parking?
Yes, 5814 La Fleur Court offers parking.
Does 5814 La Fleur Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 La Fleur Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 La Fleur Court have a pool?
No, 5814 La Fleur Court does not have a pool.
Does 5814 La Fleur Court have accessible units?
No, 5814 La Fleur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 La Fleur Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 La Fleur Court does not have units with dishwashers.
