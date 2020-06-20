All apartments in Indianapolis
580 East Vermont Street
580 East Vermont Street

580 East Vermont Street · (317) 846-6300
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Indianapolis
580 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1938 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Old Photos - 9K of updates like all new paint, carpet & railings will be done before new Tenant + newer Hardwoods on main & Updated baths, SS Kitchen appliances & Granite. Experience Everything the Urban lifestyle offers when you lease this updated townhome on 1 of Dtwn's Hottest Streets! Park 1 car in attached garage, park another in drive & permitted parking for 2 more on the street. Perhaps the best part is Townhouse with your own private rear courtyard & no shared hallways/elevators etc + call Lockerbie Square home. You’ll love this 5-star Location, available 7/2 in heart of downtown. Walk to Mass Ave, the Circle, sports venues & all the restaurants, bars & nightlife like Old National & Rathskeller etc. Available 11, 23 or 35 months.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 580 East Vermont Street have any available units?
580 East Vermont Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 East Vermont Street have?
Some of 580 East Vermont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 East Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
580 East Vermont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 East Vermont Street pet-friendly?
No, 580 East Vermont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 580 East Vermont Street offer parking?
Yes, 580 East Vermont Street does offer parking.
Does 580 East Vermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 East Vermont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 East Vermont Street have a pool?
No, 580 East Vermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 580 East Vermont Street have accessible units?
No, 580 East Vermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 580 East Vermont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 580 East Vermont Street has units with dishwashers.
