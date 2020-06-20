580 East Vermont Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

Old Photos - 9K of updates like all new paint, carpet & railings will be done before new Tenant + newer Hardwoods on main & Updated baths, SS Kitchen appliances & Granite. Experience Everything the Urban lifestyle offers when you lease this updated townhome on 1 of Dtwn's Hottest Streets! Park 1 car in attached garage, park another in drive & permitted parking for 2 more on the street. Perhaps the best part is Townhouse with your own private rear courtyard & no shared hallways/elevators etc + call Lockerbie Square home. You’ll love this 5-star Location, available 7/2 in heart of downtown. Walk to Mass Ave, the Circle, sports venues & all the restaurants, bars & nightlife like Old National & Rathskeller etc. Available 11, 23 or 35 months.