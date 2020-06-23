All apartments in Indianapolis
5777 Liberty Creek Drive East

5777 Liberty Creek Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

5777 Liberty Creek Drive East, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 1 bath, 1,827 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard with an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East have any available units?
5777 Liberty Creek Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East have?
Some of 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
5777 Liberty Creek Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East offers parking.
Does 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East have a pool?
No, 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East have accessible units?
No, 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5777 Liberty Creek Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
