All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5726 Brouse Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5726 Brouse Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5726 Brouse Avenue

5726 Brouse Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5726 Brouse Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Not your average rental!!! Exceptionally well maintained property in SoBro, with responsive landlord a mile away. As you enter home, there is open view through sliding doors to expansive shaded deck overlooking fully (security) fenced backyard. Gorgeous hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, and ATTACHED garage. Basement is finished , has glass block windows and includes huge walk in closet. Dry basement. The home is a few blocks north of Meijers with easy access to Broad Ripple and Keystone attractions. All appliances including dishwasher and washer/dryer are included. Walkable neighborhood. Landlord pays for recycling, monitored security system, water softener rental. Individual leases available for roommates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Brouse Avenue have any available units?
5726 Brouse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5726 Brouse Avenue have?
Some of 5726 Brouse Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 Brouse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Brouse Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Brouse Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5726 Brouse Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5726 Brouse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5726 Brouse Avenue offers parking.
Does 5726 Brouse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5726 Brouse Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Brouse Avenue have a pool?
No, 5726 Brouse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5726 Brouse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5726 Brouse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Brouse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5726 Brouse Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College