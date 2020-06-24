5726 Brouse Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Not your average rental!!! Exceptionally well maintained property in SoBro, with responsive landlord a mile away. As you enter home, there is open view through sliding doors to expansive shaded deck overlooking fully (security) fenced backyard. Gorgeous hardwood floors. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, and ATTACHED garage. Basement is finished , has glass block windows and includes huge walk in closet. Dry basement. The home is a few blocks north of Meijers with easy access to Broad Ripple and Keystone attractions. All appliances including dishwasher and washer/dryer are included. Walkable neighborhood. Landlord pays for recycling, monitored security system, water softener rental. Individual leases available for roommates.