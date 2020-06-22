All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
5720 Kingsley Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

5720 Kingsley Drive

5720 Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5720 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Prime Broad Ripple location at 57th & Kingsley minutes to Broad Ripple, Red Line, Monon Trail, Broad Ripple Park and more! This home features lovely hardwood floors throughout. Other features include a formal dining room with built-ins, 1-car garage and fenced backyard. Walk-up attic space for storage only. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5720 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
5720 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5720 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5720 Kingsley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5720 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5720 Kingsley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5720 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5720 Kingsley Drive does offer parking.
Does 5720 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5720 Kingsley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5720 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 5720 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5720 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5720 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5720 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5720 Kingsley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5720 Kingsley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5720 Kingsley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
