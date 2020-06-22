5720 Kingsley Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Prime Broad Ripple location at 57th & Kingsley minutes to Broad Ripple, Red Line, Monon Trail, Broad Ripple Park and more! This home features lovely hardwood floors throughout. Other features include a formal dining room with built-ins, 1-car garage and fenced backyard. Walk-up attic space for storage only. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.