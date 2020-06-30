All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5719 Prestonwood Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5719 Prestonwood Ct.
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

5719 Prestonwood Ct.

5719 Prestonwood Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5719 Prestonwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 B/R, 2 Bath Home w/ Fireplace!! - This home is a great find. Located just minutes from shopping, schools and I-465. It offers 3 bedroom and 2 full bath rooms. Vaulted Ceilings make this home feel spacious and airy. A Beautiful Ceramic Fireplace adorns the Great Room for those cozy winter nights. The home also offers a 2 Car Attached Garage to keep your vehicles out of the elements and leaves room for extra storage. Hurry and schedule your appointment today! This home will not last long. Call Mike today at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2646305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5719 Prestonwood Ct. have any available units?
5719 Prestonwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5719 Prestonwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5719 Prestonwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5719 Prestonwood Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5719 Prestonwood Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5719 Prestonwood Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5719 Prestonwood Ct. offers parking.
Does 5719 Prestonwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5719 Prestonwood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5719 Prestonwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 5719 Prestonwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5719 Prestonwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5719 Prestonwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5719 Prestonwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5719 Prestonwood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5719 Prestonwood Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5719 Prestonwood Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College