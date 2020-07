Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Come see this amazing 4 bed 2 full bath located close to interstates, downtown lot of shopping. Home has been completely renovated and is ready to be home for someone. Home is on Rently and is able to be seen without scheduling an appointment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.