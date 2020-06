Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A must see! Brick Front 3 bedrooms 2 bath ranch that has been completely rehabbed throughout. New Laminate hardwood floors in the entry, kitchen, dining room, and family room. New stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to great room with breakfast bar. New rear deck to enjoy private backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac. Easy access to 465 and 65.