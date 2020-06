Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 1-bedroom 1 bath home located in St. Clair Place. Newly renovated home with washer and dryer hook up, and updated bathroom. Home as lots of closet space and living room making this home a very open space. Appliances included in kitchen. Large dining room space. This is a must see. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.



Tenant responsible for all utilities