Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to rent a completely renovated duplex with tons of updates! This rental includes fresh paint & laminated hardwoods throughout, a cozy fireplace in the spacious living room, an updated kitchen with granite countertops including appliances, a large basement + bonus room, ample storage, and a 1 car garage + off street parking. Walking distance to bus stops and convenience/grocery stores and only 15 minutes from downtown.