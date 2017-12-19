Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5420 Wood Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5420 Wood Hollow Drive
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5420 Wood Hollow Drive
5420 Wood Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5420 Wood Hollow Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet
Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This home features great open space, split open concept. Master suite with walk in closet. All appliances are included. Laundry room with washer and dryer, available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5420 Wood Hollow Drive have any available units?
5420 Wood Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5420 Wood Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Wood Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Wood Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Wood Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5420 Wood Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 5420 Wood Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Wood Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5420 Wood Hollow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Wood Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 5420 Wood Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Wood Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5420 Wood Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Wood Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Wood Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Wood Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5420 Wood Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College