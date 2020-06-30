5417 Loggia Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome Home to Low Maintenance Living. This condo offers three bedrooms and three full baths. Two of the bedrooms on the main floor with private full baths, and one huge bedroom upstairs, it too offers a full bath and walk-in closet. Private front patio to enjoy the outdoors, fenced for privacy. Spacious Great Room overlooks kitchen and breakfast room, dining area. Plenty of kitchen cabinets and counterspace. Laundry room offers plenty of space to move around, coat closet and mudroom. Get your car out of the cold and in a finished two-car garage. Home offers new HVAC, new flooring, fresh paint. This home is move-in ready. All appliances on-site, including washer and dryer. And YES, a water softener. Enjoy the community Pool and Clubhouse.