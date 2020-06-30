All apartments in Indianapolis
5417 Loggia Way

5417 Loggia Way · No Longer Available
Location

5417 Loggia Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Galludet

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to Low Maintenance Living. This condo offers three bedrooms and three full baths. Two of the bedrooms on the main floor with private full baths, and one huge bedroom upstairs, it too offers a full bath and walk-in closet. Private front patio to enjoy the outdoors, fenced for privacy. Spacious Great Room overlooks kitchen and breakfast room, dining area. Plenty of kitchen cabinets and counterspace. Laundry room offers plenty of space to move around, coat closet and mudroom. Get your car out of the cold and in a finished two-car garage. Home offers new HVAC, new flooring, fresh paint. This home is move-in ready. All appliances on-site, including washer and dryer. And YES, a water softener. Enjoy the community Pool and Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Loggia Way have any available units?
5417 Loggia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 Loggia Way have?
Some of 5417 Loggia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 Loggia Way currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Loggia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Loggia Way pet-friendly?
No, 5417 Loggia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5417 Loggia Way offer parking?
Yes, 5417 Loggia Way offers parking.
Does 5417 Loggia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5417 Loggia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Loggia Way have a pool?
Yes, 5417 Loggia Way has a pool.
Does 5417 Loggia Way have accessible units?
Yes, 5417 Loggia Way has accessible units.
Does 5417 Loggia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 Loggia Way has units with dishwashers.

