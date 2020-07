5405 Bay Harbor Drive

Amenities

WONDERFUL AREA OF CONDOS! CONVENIENCE IS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS WITH SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, AND ACCESS TO THE INTERSTATES JUST AROUND THE CORNER. FEEL SECLUDED WITH NO ONE BEHIND YOU! ENJOY THE LOVELY LANDSCAPED FRONT AND BACK AREAS ALL THROUGHOUT THE SEASONS. THIS 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM HOME BOASTS A GREAT LIVING AND DINING SPACE WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE FOR THOSE COZY COOL DAYS AND NIGHTS, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT ON THE FIRST LEVEL WHICH HAS ACCESS TO THE BACK PATIO AND YARD FROM THE LIVING ROOM DOORS. GUEST BATH AND TWO COAT CLOSETS ARE RIGHT OFF THE ENTRYWAY IN THE LARGE FOYER. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, PANTRY, PLENTY OF CABINETRY AND COUNTERTOP SPACE AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! THE SECOND STORY SHOWCASES A MASTER SUITE WITH PRIVATE BALCONY TOUTING OBSTRUCTED VIEWS, VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE CLOSET, CEILING FAN AND GARDEN TUB IN THE GENEROUS PRIVATE MASTER BATHROOM. A SECOND FULL BATHROOM WITH SHOWER CAN BE ACCESSED THROUGH THE MASTER BATHROOM AS WELL AS THROUGH THE SECOND SPACIOUS BEDROOM WHICH FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, WALK-IN CLOSET, AND PLANT SHELVES. LAUNDRY WITH FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE SECOND FLOOR. TONS OF CLOSET SPACE AND STORAGE THROUGHOUT! ENJOY BARBECUES AND GOOD TIMES WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS IN THIS TERRIFIC END UNIT HOME!



PIKE TOWNSHIP.



ALL ELECTRIC HOME.



THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SECTION 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,075, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

