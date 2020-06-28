5341 Cotton Bay Drive West

Amenities

This property is 1600 sf and absolutely beautiful! Wood flooring in downstairs, new carpet upstairs, freshly painted through out, kitchen has a center island and large pantry, wood burning fireplace in Living Room, large deck overlooking the pond, 2 car garage with remote opener, all kitchen appliances, laundry upstairs with full size washer/dryer hook up, 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings, skylights upstairs, 2 full bathrooms upstairs and half bath on the main floor, and lots of closet space. Wonderful neighborhood with 2 ponds, sidewalks, pool and tennis court. Great location close to Eagle Creek Park, Colts training center and downtown Indy.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE RESIDENTS AS THEY ARE ENJOYING THEIR HOME TIL LEASE END. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION.



Home is not available for Section 8



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available 10/5/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

