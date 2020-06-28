All apartments in Indianapolis
5341 Cotton Bay Drive West

5341 Cotton Bay Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Cotton Bay Drive West, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This property is 1600 sf and absolutely beautiful! Wood flooring in downstairs, new carpet upstairs, freshly painted through out, kitchen has a center island and large pantry, wood burning fireplace in Living Room, large deck overlooking the pond, 2 car garage with remote opener, all kitchen appliances, laundry upstairs with full size washer/dryer hook up, 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings, skylights upstairs, 2 full bathrooms upstairs and half bath on the main floor, and lots of closet space. Wonderful neighborhood with 2 ponds, sidewalks, pool and tennis court. Great location close to Eagle Creek Park, Colts training center and downtown Indy.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE RESIDENTS AS THEY ARE ENJOYING THEIR HOME TIL LEASE END. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION.

You can see our resident selection criteria by copying and pasting the link below into your browser:
www.IndianapolisPropertyManagement.com/resident-selection-criteria

Home is not available for Section 8

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available 10/5/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West have any available units?
5341 Cotton Bay Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West have?
Some of 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Cotton Bay Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West offers parking.
Does 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West has a pool.
Does 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West have accessible units?
No, 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5341 Cotton Bay Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
