Amenities

hardwood floors oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities

This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is Move In Ready. You will love the hardwood floors, the tiled kitchen with its updates and the rest of this well kept home. If you've been trying hard to find the perfect home for your family this is the one. Here you will be located close to schools, stores, and all shopping that you need. Call today to schedule a time t see this home before someone else rents it.