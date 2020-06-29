All apartments in Indianapolis
530 Eastern Avenue

530 North Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

530 North Eastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1265707

COMPLETELY REMODELED three bedroom on the Near East Side! Freshly painted, new windows, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, and refinished hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen appliances included! Within walking distance to Thomas Gregg School (IPS #15), St. Clair Place, Beville Park, dining, shoping, etc.!
Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Dishwasher,Walk-in closet,Freshly Painted,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
530 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 530 Eastern Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
530 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 530 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
No, 530 Eastern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 530 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 530 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 530 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 530 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Eastern Avenue has units with dishwashers.
