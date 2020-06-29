530 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1265707



COMPLETELY REMODELED three bedroom on the Near East Side! Freshly painted, new windows, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, and refinished hardwood floors throughout! Kitchen appliances included! Within walking distance to Thomas Gregg School (IPS #15), St. Clair Place, Beville Park, dining, shoping, etc.!

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood flooring,Dishwasher,Walk-in closet,Freshly Painted,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.