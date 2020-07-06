528 E Raymond St.

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Bedroom, One Bath with modern updates throughout. Across the street from Garfield Park with the STUNNING Garfield Park Sunken Gardens and Conservatory and less than one mile to Fountain Square with easy highway access! This is the perfect apartment to call HOME!!



Lawn care included. Water/Sewage is included at a $50/mo utility fee.



Tenants cover remaining utilities.



Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent. No smoking inside the property.



Pre-Qualify: No Evictions Or Open Bankruptcies On Credit Report, No Felonies, And Must Gross At Least 3x Rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 stating you pre-qualify and want to schedule a showing.