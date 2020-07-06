All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:44 AM

528 E Raymond St.

528 East Raymond Street · No Longer Available
Location

528 East Raymond Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bedroom, One Bath with modern updates throughout. Across the street from Garfield Park with the STUNNING Garfield Park Sunken Gardens and Conservatory and less than one mile to Fountain Square with easy highway access! This is the perfect apartment to call HOME!!

Lawn care included. Water/Sewage is included at a $50/mo utility fee.

Tenants cover remaining utilities.

Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo. Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent. No smoking inside the property.

Pre-Qualify: No Evictions Or Open Bankruptcies On Credit Report, No Felonies, And Must Gross At Least 3x Rent. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 stating you pre-qualify and want to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 E Raymond St. have any available units?
528 E Raymond St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 528 E Raymond St. currently offering any rent specials?
528 E Raymond St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 E Raymond St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 E Raymond St. is pet friendly.
Does 528 E Raymond St. offer parking?
No, 528 E Raymond St. does not offer parking.
Does 528 E Raymond St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 E Raymond St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 E Raymond St. have a pool?
No, 528 E Raymond St. does not have a pool.
Does 528 E Raymond St. have accessible units?
No, 528 E Raymond St. does not have accessible units.
Does 528 E Raymond St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 E Raymond St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 E Raymond St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 E Raymond St. does not have units with air conditioning.

