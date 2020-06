Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely, all-brick home has all the walkability you want... just a short walk to the Monon Trail, Fresh Market, Mo & Johnny's and numerous other shops and restaurants. This property features gleaming hardwood floors, formal dining room and a nice kitchen with a breakfast nook and all appliances. Spacious basement with washer and dryer and storage. 1-car detached garage and large fenced-in yard. Pets Negotiable!

