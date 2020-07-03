All apartments in Indianapolis
5251 Austral Drive

Location

5251 Austral Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,257 sq/ft of living space. Features include a wooden back patio, carpeting, hardwood flooring, kitchen equipped with black appliances, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5251 Austral Drive have any available units?
5251 Austral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5251 Austral Drive have?
Some of 5251 Austral Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5251 Austral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5251 Austral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5251 Austral Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5251 Austral Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5251 Austral Drive offer parking?
No, 5251 Austral Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5251 Austral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5251 Austral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5251 Austral Drive have a pool?
No, 5251 Austral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5251 Austral Drive have accessible units?
No, 5251 Austral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5251 Austral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5251 Austral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

