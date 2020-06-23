All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5250 East 10th Street

5250 E 10th St · No Longer Available
Location

5250 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available! Open floor plan and nice sized bedrooms. Original hardwood throughout home. Plenty of yard space and a brand new bathroom!

Please note: Tenant pays all utilities (electricity, water, trash, sewer). Pets are allowed with restrictions and additional cost. No smoking allowed in unit. Tenants currently occupy the home. Do not disturb the home or tenants.

Viewing: The home will be available for viewing on . Please signup for the viewing waitlist using this link:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/887648?source=marketing

Application - $50/adult:

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 3

***Ethosity cannot guarantee the information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 East 10th Street have any available units?
5250 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5250 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5250 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5250 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5250 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 5250 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5250 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5250 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 5250 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5250 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 5250 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5250 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 East 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5250 East 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

