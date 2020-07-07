5210 Devon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home - Great area - Lawrence Township Schools! - This beautiful Devington charmer is nestled in a quiet neighborhood with plenty of mature trees. Floor-to-ceiling windows, retro-design, and lofted ceilings make this one really stand out! The interior features lovely refinished hardwood floors and fireplace in the great room. Large kitchen with separate dining room, cozy family room with built-in cabinetry and large bedrooms with plenty of closet space are all bonuses. Fresh paint and new floor coverings throughout! Refrigerator and Stove included with a 2 year lease. Perfect location in an excellent neighborhood in Lawrence Township School District. Please contact us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5352020)