All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 52 Jenny Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
52 Jenny Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

52 Jenny Lane

52 Jenny Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

52 Jenny Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Available Now** Spacious 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Located on a quiet street within reach of the Historic Irvington District. Close to Ellenburger Park. The interior is just as charming as the exterior with a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. Unit comes with possibility to utilize the garage with additional rent. Lawn care included. Washer and dryer also provided with unit.

Tenants pay flat $150 utility fee. Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent. No smoking inside the property. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT 815-622-5383

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Jenny Lane have any available units?
52 Jenny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Jenny Lane have?
Some of 52 Jenny Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Jenny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
52 Jenny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Jenny Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Jenny Lane is pet friendly.
Does 52 Jenny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 52 Jenny Lane offers parking.
Does 52 Jenny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Jenny Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Jenny Lane have a pool?
No, 52 Jenny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 52 Jenny Lane have accessible units?
No, 52 Jenny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Jenny Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Jenny Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College