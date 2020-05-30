52 Jenny Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

**Available Now** Spacious 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath. Located on a quiet street within reach of the Historic Irvington District. Close to Ellenburger Park. The interior is just as charming as the exterior with a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. Unit comes with possibility to utilize the garage with additional rent. Lawn care included. Washer and dryer also provided with unit.



Tenants pay flat $150 utility fee. Pets: $250 each refundable deposit, then $25/mo.



Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x base rent. No smoking inside the property. EMAIL dan@indyurbanadvisors.com or TEXT 815-622-5383