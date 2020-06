Amenities

Meridian Kessler/SoBro Bungalow for Rent - This unique property features hardwood floors, original woodwork, and superb walkability. Off street parking, storage shed, basement, and partially fenced yard with patio. Nice three-seasons room in the front. It won't be on the market long!



Deposit is the same as one month's rent. No Section 8.



Call 317-254-8888 or email pat@discoverpmg.com for more info and showings.



