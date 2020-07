Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in popular Franklin Township this home is located off Arlington and Thompson Road close to highways, great schools, restaurants and much more! Home features a large family room with vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen with all appliances and a fenced-in yard with a deck. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Move-in Ready!

Contact us to schedule a showing.