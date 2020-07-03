Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5153 La Fleur Way
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5153 La Fleur Way
5153 La Fleur Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
5153 La Fleur Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FRANKLIN/TOWNSHIP
Beautiful single family home! Great neighborhood! 3 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom 1 Car Garage. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5153 La Fleur Way have any available units?
5153 La Fleur Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5153 La Fleur Way currently offering any rent specials?
5153 La Fleur Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5153 La Fleur Way pet-friendly?
No, 5153 La Fleur Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5153 La Fleur Way offer parking?
Yes, 5153 La Fleur Way offers parking.
Does 5153 La Fleur Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5153 La Fleur Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5153 La Fleur Way have a pool?
No, 5153 La Fleur Way does not have a pool.
Does 5153 La Fleur Way have accessible units?
No, 5153 La Fleur Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5153 La Fleur Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5153 La Fleur Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5153 La Fleur Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5153 La Fleur Way does not have units with air conditioning.
