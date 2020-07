Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy the wine rack, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and updated flooring in this ranch home in Washington Township. Central air, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and oven included. Fully fenced back yard is great for this pet friendly home. Oversized two car garage and unfinished basement for storage. Available for immediate move-in! Use the Rently lockbox to see the home on the spot.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.