5111 Rosslyn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM BUNGALOW AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! NEWLY PAINTED! KITCHEN OFFERS GAS STOVE ADJACENT TO THE FORMAL DINING SPACE OFF OF THE LIVING ROOM. BOTH BEDROOMS INCLUDE LIGHTED CEILING FANS & 2 WINDOWS FOR LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. BASEMENT FEATURES LARGE SEMI-FINISHED BASEMENT BONUS ROOM W/HARDWOOD FLOORING, A UTILITY ROOM INCLUDING A WASHER/DRYER, & AN AMPLE AMOUNT OF STORAGE SPACE! TREE LINED FULLY FENCED-IN BACKYARD. READY FOR YOU TO CALL HOME! LEASE ONLY LISTING - THE BRYANT CO. WILL NOT BE MANAGING THE PROPERTY. OWNER WOULD PREFER LONGER TERM LEASE BUT IS WILLING TO CONSIDER A 12-MONTH LEASE TERM AT MINIMAL. LOCK ALL DOORS & TURN OFF ALL LIGHTS UPON EXITING. TO APPLY: GO TO WWW.BRYANTCO.MANAGEBUILDING.COM. Application Fee is $50.00 per person or $75.00 per couple. The non-operable refrigerator in the basement and the box of trash in the dining room will be removed prior to move-in date.