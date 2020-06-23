5107 Ralston Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This well-maintained home is off 51st & Ralston is within minutes of the Monon Trail, shopping, restaurants and more! Home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room and a nice kitchen with lots of storage. Other features include screened-in front porch, 1-car garage, unfinished basement with lots of storage and a fenced backyard with deck & firepit. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

