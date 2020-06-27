All apartments in Indianapolis
5101 N. College Ave
5101 N. College Ave

5101 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5101 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Delightful South Broad Ripple duplex offers 3BDS 1 full bath. 3 Blocks from the Monon Trail. Unit is spacious with great layouts. Hardwood floors thru-out. Includes basement & 1 car garage parking.
Appliances provided including. Washer and dryer in basement.
FIRST COME FIRST SERVE;
$45 APP FEE per adult tenant.
Lease term 20, 24, or 36 months.
Pets accepted at owners' sole discretion and will require additional pet deposit and pet fee.
Tenant pays gas, water and sewer, electric and amenities.
Text or call to 443-850-4389.
Delightful South Broad Ripple duplex offers 3BDS 1 full bath. 3 Blocks from the Monon Trail. Unit is spacious with great layouts. Hardwood floors thru-out. Includes basement & 1 car garage parking.
Appliances provided including. Washer and dryer hook up in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 N. College Ave have any available units?
5101 N. College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 N. College Ave have?
Some of 5101 N. College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 N. College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5101 N. College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 N. College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 N. College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5101 N. College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5101 N. College Ave offers parking.
Does 5101 N. College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 N. College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 N. College Ave have a pool?
No, 5101 N. College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5101 N. College Ave have accessible units?
No, 5101 N. College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 N. College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 N. College Ave has units with dishwashers.
