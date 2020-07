Amenities

Wayne Township condo for rent!! Close to interstate, restaurants, and the international airport. 2 bed 2 bath, double cover deck and comes with two storage rooms. Total updates includes kitchen counters, island,kitchen cabinets, flooring , and carpet. New looking stove and microwave. Newer cooling/heating unite and hot water/heater, total electric unit. Monthly rate $825.00. Includes stackable W/D. WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!



Contact property manager Erik at: 317-991-0199