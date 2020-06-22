All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:05 PM

5036 East 40th Street

5036 East 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5036 East 40th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Forest Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

Naturally well lit 3 bed 1.5 bath home waiting to be called yours! Spacious and bright living space greets you when you enter the home, attached kitchen to semi open dining space.There is a lovely sun room with outlook to the fenced in backyard. Nicely sized bedrooms are tucked away on the left side of the home. Pet Friendly. 1308 sq ft.All Conrex homes are move in ready and come As-Is.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 East 40th Street have any available units?
5036 East 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5036 East 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5036 East 40th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 East 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5036 East 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 5036 East 40th Street offer parking?
No, 5036 East 40th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5036 East 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 East 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 East 40th Street have a pool?
No, 5036 East 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 5036 East 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 5036 East 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 East 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5036 East 40th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5036 East 40th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5036 East 40th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

