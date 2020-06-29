All apartments in Indianapolis
5030 Emmert Drive

5030 Emmert Drive
Location

5030 Emmert Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
***Coming Soon***AMAZING 3 bed 2 bath Decatur Township Home /5030 - ****Coming Soon****
Up for rent is a 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in Decatur Township. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar, dishwasher, micro hood and gas stove. The great room offers a gas log fireplace and a vaulted ceiling. Deck and patio overlooks the pond. This home is also wired with security system! Master suite features a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with double sinks! A must see that will turn in to a must have! This AMAZING home rents for $1150.00/per month with matching deposit. Hurry this home will not last long. For a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2646344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 Emmert Drive have any available units?
5030 Emmert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5030 Emmert Drive have?
Some of 5030 Emmert Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 Emmert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5030 Emmert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 Emmert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5030 Emmert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5030 Emmert Drive offer parking?
No, 5030 Emmert Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5030 Emmert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 Emmert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 Emmert Drive have a pool?
No, 5030 Emmert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5030 Emmert Drive have accessible units?
No, 5030 Emmert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 Emmert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 Emmert Drive has units with dishwashers.

