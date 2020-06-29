5030 Emmert Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace range

***Coming Soon***AMAZING 3 bed 2 bath Decatur Township Home /5030 - ****Coming Soon****

Up for rent is a 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch in Decatur Township. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar, dishwasher, micro hood and gas stove. The great room offers a gas log fireplace and a vaulted ceiling. Deck and patio overlooks the pond. This home is also wired with security system! Master suite features a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with double sinks! A must see that will turn in to a must have! This AMAZING home rents for $1150.00/per month with matching deposit. Hurry this home will not last long. For a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



