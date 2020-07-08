All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5024 Clarkson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5024 Clarkson Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:02 PM

5024 Clarkson Drive

5024 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5024 Clarkson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2775 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, , cook-friendly kitchen, , and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it yours! The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless!

Property does not allow for the follow pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet fee is $300 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet.

Online applications:
1) www.conrexasset.com/listings/
2) Find address for which you are applying
3) Click Apply Now
4) Application cost $39.95

REQUIREMENTS FOR RENT
1. 3 times rent amount
2. Credit Score of 580 or higher
3. If below 580, then double the deposit
4. No recent judgments, evictions, or
felony within the last 5 years

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Clarkson Drive have any available units?
5024 Clarkson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5024 Clarkson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Clarkson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Clarkson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5024 Clarkson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5024 Clarkson Drive offer parking?
No, 5024 Clarkson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5024 Clarkson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 Clarkson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Clarkson Drive have a pool?
No, 5024 Clarkson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5024 Clarkson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5024 Clarkson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Clarkson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 Clarkson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 Clarkson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5024 Clarkson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College