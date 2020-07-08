5024 Clarkson Drive

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2775 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, , cook-friendly kitchen, , and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it yours! The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless!



Property does not allow for the follow pets: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet fee is $300 for first pet, and $100 every additional Pet.



Online applications:

1) www.conrexasset.com/listings/

2) Find address for which you are applying

3) Click Apply Now

4) Application cost $39.95



REQUIREMENTS FOR RENT

1. 3 times rent amount

2. Credit Score of 580 or higher

3. If below 580, then double the deposit

4. No recent judgments, evictions, or

felony within the last 5 years



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.