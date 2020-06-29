All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:56 AM

5014 Pembridge Drive

5014 Pembridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5014 Pembridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Pike Township. This home has it all, new paint, all appliances, beautiful back yard with large deck. This one wont last, schedule your showing and submit your application today!!!

You are the only thing missing!!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 Pembridge Drive have any available units?
5014 Pembridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5014 Pembridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Pembridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Pembridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5014 Pembridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5014 Pembridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5014 Pembridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5014 Pembridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 Pembridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Pembridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5014 Pembridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5014 Pembridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5014 Pembridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Pembridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5014 Pembridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5014 Pembridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5014 Pembridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
