All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4933 Aspen Crest Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4933 Aspen Crest Ln
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

4933 Aspen Crest Ln

4933 Aspen Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Bayswater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4933 Aspen Crest Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BED, 2.5 BATH in Eagles Watch Subdivision, and Pike Township. Neighborhood boast 2 large lakes to spend the summer fishing, and a neighborhood playground. Very Near Eagle Creek, and 465 access. Home comes with ALL appliances, including new fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Fresh carpet, and paint. Master suite comes with huge garden tub, stand up shower, and cathedral celings . Attached 2 full car garage. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing today.

(RLNE5486551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 Aspen Crest Ln have any available units?
4933 Aspen Crest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 Aspen Crest Ln have?
Some of 4933 Aspen Crest Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 Aspen Crest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4933 Aspen Crest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 Aspen Crest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4933 Aspen Crest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4933 Aspen Crest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4933 Aspen Crest Ln offers parking.
Does 4933 Aspen Crest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 Aspen Crest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 Aspen Crest Ln have a pool?
No, 4933 Aspen Crest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4933 Aspen Crest Ln have accessible units?
No, 4933 Aspen Crest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 Aspen Crest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4933 Aspen Crest Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College