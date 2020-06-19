4923 Graceland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy your own space with this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for lease in an incredible location, only yards from the University. Meridian is only blocks away as well. Home has all appliances, private rear yard, and lots of parking. Majority of light fixtures are new bronze fixtures. Tenant responsible for mowing & mower is provided. Application fee is approximately $40, is non-refundable, & will be submitted through property management website Cozy. Deposit is 1 month's rent. No smoking or pets. Will be available approximately 3/18/18. End of lease shall be in late Spring of 2020. Fireplace is inoperable.