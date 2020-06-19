All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM

4923 Graceland Avenue

4923 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4923 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy your own space with this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for lease in an incredible location, only yards from the University. Meridian is only blocks away as well. Home has all appliances, private rear yard, and lots of parking. Majority of light fixtures are new bronze fixtures. Tenant responsible for mowing & mower is provided. Application fee is approximately $40, is non-refundable, & will be submitted through property management website Cozy. Deposit is 1 month's rent. No smoking or pets. Will be available approximately 3/18/18. End of lease shall be in late Spring of 2020. Fireplace is inoperable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 Graceland Avenue have any available units?
4923 Graceland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4923 Graceland Avenue have?
Some of 4923 Graceland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4923 Graceland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4923 Graceland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 Graceland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4923 Graceland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4923 Graceland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4923 Graceland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4923 Graceland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4923 Graceland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 Graceland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4923 Graceland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4923 Graceland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4923 Graceland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 Graceland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4923 Graceland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
