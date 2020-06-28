All apartments in Indianapolis
4915 Crittenden Ave
4915 Crittenden Ave

4915 Crittenden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4915 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a MUST SEE!!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Enclosed front and back porch. Large dining room and kitchen great for entertaining. Washer and dryer hookup in first floor utility room. Updated bathroom as well. Two car detached garage with storage barn. To schedule a showing call or text 317-794-2064

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Crittenden Ave have any available units?
4915 Crittenden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 Crittenden Ave have?
Some of 4915 Crittenden Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 Crittenden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Crittenden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Crittenden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4915 Crittenden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4915 Crittenden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Crittenden Ave offers parking.
Does 4915 Crittenden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Crittenden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Crittenden Ave have a pool?
No, 4915 Crittenden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Crittenden Ave have accessible units?
No, 4915 Crittenden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Crittenden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 Crittenden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
