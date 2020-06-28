4915 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Fairgrounds
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a MUST SEE!!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Enclosed front and back porch. Large dining room and kitchen great for entertaining. Washer and dryer hookup in first floor utility room. Updated bathroom as well. Two car detached garage with storage barn. To schedule a showing call or text 317-794-2064
Tenant is responsible for all utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4915 Crittenden Ave have any available units?
4915 Crittenden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.