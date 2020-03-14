All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4911 Mount Vernon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4911 Mount Vernon Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 12:34 AM

4911 Mount Vernon Drive

4911 Mount Vernon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Edgewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4911 Mount Vernon Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
BRAND NEW UPDATES & UPGRADES GALORE ON THIS Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two Story Colonial Townhome featuring Beautiful Vinyl Wood Planking on the Main Level, Fresh Paint Throughout the Entire Home and Brand New Plush Carpeting on the Staircase, Hallway and in the Bedrooms, all in Lovely Neutral Tones. Kitchen with Tile Flooring and Appliances Included, accessed both from the Living Room as well as the Dining Area! The Open Concept Floor Plan gives the Living Room/Dining Room an Open and Spacious Feel. Step out from the Sliding Glass Doors in the Dining Area, to your Privacy Fenced Back Patio with Shed and Stunning Views of the Blossoming Trees... Perfect for Barbecues, or Just Relaxing and Enjoying Good Times with Family and Friends All Year Long. The Guest Bathroom is on the Main Level right off the Kitchen and is accessed through the Living Room as well. The Upper Level has the Larger and 2 Additional Cozy Bedrooms, each with Ceiling Fans and Ample Closet Space, the Linen Closet and Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. The Home comes with a Full Size Washer/Dryer in the Kitchen and has Lots of Cabinet Space Above. Perfect Location for University Students or Downtown Commuters. Assigned Parking and plenty of street parking for friends and family. Just 10 minutes from Downtown Indy with All that the City has to Offer!

Perry Township.

All Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Mount Vernon Drive have any available units?
4911 Mount Vernon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Mount Vernon Drive have?
Some of 4911 Mount Vernon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Mount Vernon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Mount Vernon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Mount Vernon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Mount Vernon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Mount Vernon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Mount Vernon Drive offers parking.
Does 4911 Mount Vernon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4911 Mount Vernon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Mount Vernon Drive have a pool?
No, 4911 Mount Vernon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Mount Vernon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4911 Mount Vernon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Mount Vernon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Mount Vernon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College