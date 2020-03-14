4911 Mount Vernon Drive

Amenities

BRAND NEW UPDATES & UPGRADES GALORE ON THIS Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Two Story Colonial Townhome featuring Beautiful Vinyl Wood Planking on the Main Level, Fresh Paint Throughout the Entire Home and Brand New Plush Carpeting on the Staircase, Hallway and in the Bedrooms, all in Lovely Neutral Tones. Kitchen with Tile Flooring and Appliances Included, accessed both from the Living Room as well as the Dining Area! The Open Concept Floor Plan gives the Living Room/Dining Room an Open and Spacious Feel. Step out from the Sliding Glass Doors in the Dining Area, to your Privacy Fenced Back Patio with Shed and Stunning Views of the Blossoming Trees... Perfect for Barbecues, or Just Relaxing and Enjoying Good Times with Family and Friends All Year Long. The Guest Bathroom is on the Main Level right off the Kitchen and is accessed through the Living Room as well. The Upper Level has the Larger and 2 Additional Cozy Bedrooms, each with Ceiling Fans and Ample Closet Space, the Linen Closet and Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. The Home comes with a Full Size Washer/Dryer in the Kitchen and has Lots of Cabinet Space Above. Perfect Location for University Students or Downtown Commuters. Assigned Parking and plenty of street parking for friends and family. Just 10 minutes from Downtown Indy with All that the City has to Offer!



Perry Township.



All Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.