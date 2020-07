Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The deposit moves you in - the rest of December rent is FREE! Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in Emerson Heights is move in ready. Home offers fenced back yard, deck, 1 car garage and large front porch. Gorgeous fireplace is perfect for those cold winter days. Full basement for additional storage. Appliances include refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Pets welcome. Minutes from downtown Irvington. Close to freeway and amenities. Schedule your tour today.