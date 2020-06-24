All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4836 Ossington Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4836 Ossington Court
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:54 PM

4836 Ossington Court

4836 Ossington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Bayswater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4836 Ossington Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Meticulously updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that will be sure to impress! This home offers a large living room, dining room, and updated kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with gorgeous white cabinets, granite counters, and pantry. All major kitchen appliances provided. Upstairs has 3 comfortable bedrooms with a full en suite master bath in the master bedroom. Backyard is completely fenced and has a great view of a pond!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4836 Ossington Court have any available units?
4836 Ossington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4836 Ossington Court currently offering any rent specials?
4836 Ossington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4836 Ossington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4836 Ossington Court is pet friendly.
Does 4836 Ossington Court offer parking?
No, 4836 Ossington Court does not offer parking.
Does 4836 Ossington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4836 Ossington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4836 Ossington Court have a pool?
No, 4836 Ossington Court does not have a pool.
Does 4836 Ossington Court have accessible units?
No, 4836 Ossington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4836 Ossington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4836 Ossington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4836 Ossington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4836 Ossington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College