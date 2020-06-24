4836 Ossington Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Meticulously updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that will be sure to impress! This home offers a large living room, dining room, and updated kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with gorgeous white cabinets, granite counters, and pantry. All major kitchen appliances provided. Upstairs has 3 comfortable bedrooms with a full en suite master bath in the master bedroom. Backyard is completely fenced and has a great view of a pond!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.