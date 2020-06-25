All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4823 W. 34th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4823 W. 34th St
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:14 PM

4823 W. 34th St

4823 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4823 West 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WEST// WAYNE
3 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 2 CAR GARAGE
This home offers all easy care ceramic tile floors, a large eat in kitchen and a fenced in back yard. Located in a quite area. Call today for a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 W. 34th St have any available units?
4823 W. 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4823 W. 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
4823 W. 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 W. 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 4823 W. 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4823 W. 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 4823 W. 34th St offers parking.
Does 4823 W. 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 W. 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 W. 34th St have a pool?
No, 4823 W. 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 4823 W. 34th St have accessible units?
No, 4823 W. 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 W. 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4823 W. 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4823 W. 34th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4823 W. 34th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College