Last updated December 11 2019 at 10:25 AM

4818 Sunpoint Circle

4818 Sunpoint Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4818 Sunpoint Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Perry

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 BHK apartment is available for lease transfer from 12/12/2019, located at Sundance Crossings, Indianapolis.

Location: Exit 103 from highway 65, this locality has multiple restaurants, grocery stores, desi market, gas station, hospital, school etc. nearby. 10 mins driving distance from downtown Indianapolis.

Located on 2nd floor, this apartment stretches east to west with southern windows, allowing sunshine all throughout the day. The balcony has a beautiful pond view with highway 65 behind it.

The apartment has washer, dryer, dish-washer, cooking oven, microwave, refrigerator, heater and AC facilities provided by the office. Additionally, I am leaving all the below furniture free of cost just because I am in a hurry to leave because of familys medical emergency.
1 Queen size bed
1 Single bed
Multiple pillows of various sizes
1 Wooden dining table and 4 chairs
1 Tea table
1 Iron tea table (balcony) and 2 iron chairs
3 Bed side tables
1 Wooden computer table with revolving chair
1 T.V cabinet
1 wooden open rack
1 Sofa with 3 cushions
1 Vacuum cleaner
1 Carpet cleaner
1 Lampshade rack
1 standing lamp
1 Round stand fan
2 Mini bed side fan
1 tower stand fan (with remote)
1 Wall clock
1 Shoe rack
2 Clothes drying frame
Multiple night lamps
2 non-stick cookware
Cooking spatulas
1 pressure cooker
1 food processor
1 toaster
1 egg boiler (6 eggs)
1 mixer/grinder

Base rent of the apartment is $869 per month. All utilities are additional to this cost. Current lease term is till 3/31/2020. Apartment will be available on 12/12/2019. I will be paying till the day I stay here.
Additionally, there is $150 deposit with the leasing office which I will leave for the repair of minor usage wear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 Sunpoint Circle have any available units?
4818 Sunpoint Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4818 Sunpoint Circle have?
Some of 4818 Sunpoint Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 Sunpoint Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Sunpoint Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Sunpoint Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4818 Sunpoint Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4818 Sunpoint Circle offer parking?
No, 4818 Sunpoint Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4818 Sunpoint Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4818 Sunpoint Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Sunpoint Circle have a pool?
No, 4818 Sunpoint Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4818 Sunpoint Circle have accessible units?
No, 4818 Sunpoint Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Sunpoint Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4818 Sunpoint Circle has units with dishwashers.

