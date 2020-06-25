4818 Sunpoint Circle

Amenities

1 BHK apartment is available for lease transfer from 12/12/2019, located at Sundance Crossings, Indianapolis.



Location: Exit 103 from highway 65, this locality has multiple restaurants, grocery stores, desi market, gas station, hospital, school etc. nearby. 10 mins driving distance from downtown Indianapolis.



Located on 2nd floor, this apartment stretches east to west with southern windows, allowing sunshine all throughout the day. The balcony has a beautiful pond view with highway 65 behind it.



The apartment has washer, dryer, dish-washer, cooking oven, microwave, refrigerator, heater and AC facilities provided by the office. Additionally, I am leaving all the below furniture free of cost just because I am in a hurry to leave because of familys medical emergency.

1 Queen size bed

1 Single bed

Multiple pillows of various sizes

1 Wooden dining table and 4 chairs

1 Tea table

1 Iron tea table (balcony) and 2 iron chairs

3 Bed side tables

1 Wooden computer table with revolving chair

1 T.V cabinet

1 wooden open rack

1 Sofa with 3 cushions

1 Vacuum cleaner

1 Carpet cleaner

1 Lampshade rack

1 standing lamp

1 Round stand fan

2 Mini bed side fan

1 tower stand fan (with remote)

1 Wall clock

1 Shoe rack

2 Clothes drying frame

Multiple night lamps

2 non-stick cookware

Cooking spatulas

1 pressure cooker

1 food processor

1 toaster

1 egg boiler (6 eggs)

1 mixer/grinder



Base rent of the apartment is $869 per month. All utilities are additional to this cost. Current lease term is till 3/31/2020. Apartment will be available on 12/12/2019. I will be paying till the day I stay here.

Additionally, there is $150 deposit with the leasing office which I will leave for the repair of minor usage wear.