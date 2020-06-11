All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4804 North Kenmore Rd

4804 North Kenmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

4804 North Kenmore Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this charming single family house will satisfy all of your real estate desires. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and an eat-in kitchen that will lead you directly to the huge deck and private, fenced-in backyard that will become an ideal venue for hosting gatherings with the ones who matter most. Create memories in the spacious family room or enjoy the convenience of being located near multiple highways allowing easy access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and more. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your very own private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 North Kenmore Rd have any available units?
4804 North Kenmore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4804 North Kenmore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4804 North Kenmore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 North Kenmore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 North Kenmore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4804 North Kenmore Rd offer parking?
No, 4804 North Kenmore Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4804 North Kenmore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 North Kenmore Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 North Kenmore Rd have a pool?
No, 4804 North Kenmore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4804 North Kenmore Rd have accessible units?
No, 4804 North Kenmore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 North Kenmore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4804 North Kenmore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4804 North Kenmore Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4804 North Kenmore Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
