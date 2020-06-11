4804 North Kenmore Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in a quiet neighborhood, this charming single family house will satisfy all of your real estate desires. The kitchen has ample cabinet space, all needed appliances, and an eat-in kitchen that will lead you directly to the huge deck and private, fenced-in backyard that will become an ideal venue for hosting gatherings with the ones who matter most. Create memories in the spacious family room or enjoy the convenience of being located near multiple highways allowing easy access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and more. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your very own private showing!