/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive

4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Historic 2 bedroom, private half double facing Pleasant Run Trail. If you enjoy a home with character in a great location, you will love this property. Large front porch overlooks the Pleasant Run Trail. Original elements in home are the arched front door and mosaic Rookwood tile entry and hardwood floors. Original solid wood doors, trim and hardware. Original restored crystal chandeliers and other light fixtures. Bedroom on the main level has fresh carpeting and the second bedroom is upstairs with hardwoods. Original maroon and taupe bathroom tiles from 1938. Kitchen is retro-rific including, refrigerator, oven/range and dishwasher. Tons of storage with plenty of closets and massive 900 sq ft unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have any available units?
4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have?
Some of 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive offers parking.
Does 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have a pool?
No, 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have accessible units?
No, 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive has units with dishwashers.
