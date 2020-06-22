4724 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive

Amenities

Historic 2 bedroom, private half double facing Pleasant Run Trail. If you enjoy a home with character in a great location, you will love this property. Large front porch overlooks the Pleasant Run Trail. Original elements in home are the arched front door and mosaic Rookwood tile entry and hardwood floors. Original solid wood doors, trim and hardware. Original restored crystal chandeliers and other light fixtures. Bedroom on the main level has fresh carpeting and the second bedroom is upstairs with hardwoods. Original maroon and taupe bathroom tiles from 1938. Kitchen is retro-rific including, refrigerator, oven/range and dishwasher. Tons of storage with plenty of closets and massive 900 sq ft unfinished basement.