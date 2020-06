Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Take a look at this impeccably renovated home. Freshly painted walls in modern grey tones, Stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, hardwood floors. Bespoke details to keep old home charm. Located near Butler campus. Walking distance to great shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Both long and short term leases available, call today for more information!