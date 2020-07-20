47 W 46th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

46th Street and Illinois Duplex - Property Id: 133533



Beautiful location across from Governors Mansion and close to Butler University Campus, Broadripple and downtown.



----------2yr old KITCHEN--------- BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER

2 story Brick Duplex, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, hardwood floors, screen porch, washer/dryer included, large rooms with original hardwood floors, newer central air, newer bathtub, new bath vanity.Private off street parking provided for 2 cars. 2 car garage can be rented but subject to availability. Small pets allowed. Large unfinished basement for storage. ******UNIT JUST RECEIVED THOUSANDS IN UPDATES**** WON'T LAST LONG. UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON LIST OF UPDATES -New Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas Range - New Washer and Dryer -New Faux Wood Floor in upstair bedroom -New Blinds -New Main Bath Vanity -New Shutters -Updated Landscaping -New Screens on Screened in Porch LOCATED AT THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF 46TH AND ILLINOIS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133533

Property Id 133533



(RLNE4984066)