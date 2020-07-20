All apartments in Indianapolis
47 W 46th St
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

47 W 46th St

47 West 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

47 West 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
46th Street and Illinois Duplex - Property Id: 133533

Beautiful location across from Governors Mansion and close to Butler University Campus, Broadripple and downtown.

----------2yr old KITCHEN--------- BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER
2 story Brick Duplex, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, hardwood floors, screen porch, washer/dryer included, large rooms with original hardwood floors, newer central air, newer bathtub, new bath vanity.Private off street parking provided for 2 cars. 2 car garage can be rented but subject to availability. Small pets allowed. Large unfinished basement for storage. ******UNIT JUST RECEIVED THOUSANDS IN UPDATES**** WON'T LAST LONG. UPDATED PHOTOS COMING SOON LIST OF UPDATES -New Stainless Steel Appliances including Gas Range - New Washer and Dryer -New Faux Wood Floor in upstair bedroom -New Blinds -New Main Bath Vanity -New Shutters -Updated Landscaping -New Screens on Screened in Porch LOCATED AT THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF 46TH AND ILLINOIS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133533
Property Id 133533

(RLNE4984066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

