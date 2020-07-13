47 North Addison Street

Amenities

Sensational 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Spacious Home for Rent with Basement on the Near West Side. The Spacious Home has about 1200 Sq Ft a variety of Upgrades and Renovations. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Vinyl Flooring throughout the Main Floor, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups on Main Floor, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans throughout, Electric Glass-Top Stove, Refrigerator, and Much More! Located on near West Side of Indianapolis off of W Washington St. Minutes from Downtown, Lucas Oil Stadium, IUPUI, the Indianapolis Zoo, White River Trail, and access to I-70 and I-65 nearby. Don't Miss This One!

This home does not accept section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.