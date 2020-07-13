All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

47 North Addison Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
e-payments
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sensational 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Spacious Home for Rent with Basement on the Near West Side. The Spacious Home has about 1200 Sq Ft a variety of Upgrades and Renovations. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Vinyl Flooring throughout the Main Floor, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups on Main Floor, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans throughout, Electric Glass-Top Stove, Refrigerator, and Much More! Located on near West Side of Indianapolis off of W Washington St. Minutes from Downtown, Lucas Oil Stadium, IUPUI, the Indianapolis Zoo, White River Trail, and access to I-70 and I-65 nearby. Don't Miss This One!
Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

