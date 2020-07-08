All apartments in Indianapolis
4657 Crestview Ave

Location

4657 Crestview Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SOUTH BROADRIPPLE 2BR RECENTLY UPDATED! - Welcome to the tree lined streets of Crestview! This awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has been completely renovated with newer windows, hardwood floors, new kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint and vinyl. The location could not be better - north of 46th Street in the heart of South Broad Ripple where you have access to food, shopping, and the nightlife! Just down the street from the Monon Trail - one of Indy's best pedestrian thoroughfares. Lawn care is included as well as appliances. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4657 Crestview Ave have any available units?
4657 Crestview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4657 Crestview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4657 Crestview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 Crestview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4657 Crestview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4657 Crestview Ave offer parking?
No, 4657 Crestview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4657 Crestview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4657 Crestview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 Crestview Ave have a pool?
No, 4657 Crestview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4657 Crestview Ave have accessible units?
No, 4657 Crestview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4657 Crestview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4657 Crestview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4657 Crestview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4657 Crestview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

