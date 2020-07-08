4657 Crestview Ave

Amenities

SOUTH BROADRIPPLE 2BR RECENTLY UPDATED! - Welcome to the tree lined streets of Crestview! This awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has been completely renovated with newer windows, hardwood floors, new kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint and vinyl. The location could not be better - north of 46th Street in the heart of South Broad Ripple where you have access to food, shopping, and the nightlife! Just down the street from the Monon Trail - one of Indy's best pedestrian thoroughfares. Lawn care is included as well as appliances. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.