All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4641 Crestview Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4641 Crestview Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

4641 Crestview Ave

4641 Crestview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4641 Crestview Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE 2BR RECENTLY UPDATED! - Welcome to the tree lined streets of Crestview! This awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has been completely renovated with newer windows, hardwood floors, new kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint and vinyl. The location could not be better - north of 46th Street in the heart of South Broad Ripple where you have access to food, shopping, and the nightlife! Just down the street from the Monon Trail - one of Indy's best pedestrian thoroughfares. Lawn care is included as well as appliances. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 Crestview Ave have any available units?
4641 Crestview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4641 Crestview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4641 Crestview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 Crestview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4641 Crestview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4641 Crestview Ave offer parking?
No, 4641 Crestview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4641 Crestview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 Crestview Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 Crestview Ave have a pool?
No, 4641 Crestview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4641 Crestview Ave have accessible units?
No, 4641 Crestview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 Crestview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 Crestview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4641 Crestview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4641 Crestview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College